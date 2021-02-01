Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.91 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

