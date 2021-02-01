Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 83 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $563,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $701.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $722.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

