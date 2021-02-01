476 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

