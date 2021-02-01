Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $454,000 in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VHT stock opened at $229.03 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.94.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.