Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $290,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

