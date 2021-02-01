Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,971 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 414,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 38,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.