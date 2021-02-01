LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,097,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $3,796,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.82.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

