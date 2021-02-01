SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells $1,489,281.22 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total value of $881,681.50.

Shares of SIVB opened at $437.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $497.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.24 and a 200 day moving average of $307.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.