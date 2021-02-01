Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

