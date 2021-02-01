Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Apple by 329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 144,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 184,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 138,675 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 77,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

