Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 145,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $89.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

