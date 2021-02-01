Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 42.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,371,353. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

