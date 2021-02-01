Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $27,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

