Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $28,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE:SCI opened at $50.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

