Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 639,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,328 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

