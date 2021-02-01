Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 100,425 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,425 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $29,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.79 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $463,138. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

