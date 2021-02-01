Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $227.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

