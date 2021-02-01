Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

