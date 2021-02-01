Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of SURF opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $449.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,715,000 shares of company stock worth $30,949,230. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

