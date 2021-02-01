Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.
Shares of SURF opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $449.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.09.
In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,715,000 shares of company stock worth $30,949,230. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
