Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 51.4% in January

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.39 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

