Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $36,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $266.26 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

