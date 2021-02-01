1,404 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,478,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,844 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,756 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

BR opened at $141.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

