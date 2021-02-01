Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NYSE:DGX opened at $129.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

