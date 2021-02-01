Conning Inc. Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qorvo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after buying an additional 63,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $170.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

