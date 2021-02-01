Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $200.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

