-$1.15 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.62). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

LUV opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

