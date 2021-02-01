Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALG. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alamo Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.35. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

