Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 10,405 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 464,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Western Union by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 97,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in The Western Union by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 74,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.