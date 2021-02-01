Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $70.78 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.