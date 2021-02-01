Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,337 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

