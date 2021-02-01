$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of FMC by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.