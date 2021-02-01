Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post sales of $583.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.85 million. Primerica posted sales of $530.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $142.67.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

