Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.11 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

