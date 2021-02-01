Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,271,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.35.

MELI opened at $1,779.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,744.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

