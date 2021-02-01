Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $165.03 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

