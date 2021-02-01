Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $249,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 80.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $147.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average is $129.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

