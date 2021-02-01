Cwm LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 401,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 222,139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of KELYA opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.