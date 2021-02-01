Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

