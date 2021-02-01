GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,644 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $135.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.