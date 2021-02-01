Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,095,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,956,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000.

UL opened at $58.34 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

