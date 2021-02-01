Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $12.33 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.