492 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $113.23 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $120.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

