Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 619 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $72.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11.

