Conning Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,118.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,207.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,179.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $51,699,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

