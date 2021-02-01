203 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

