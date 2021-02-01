Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 660.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $127.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

