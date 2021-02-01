415 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.