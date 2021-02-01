Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $118.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

