AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 791,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVEO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

AVEO stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

