Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Metro has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.